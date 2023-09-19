ECONOMY BUSINESS

Evia company brings expertise to factories internationally

A Greek company, SABO, based in Evia, is a worldwide pioneer in factory construction, providing integrated industrial solutions.

To date, the company, founded in 1984 by Dimitris Koiliaris and one of the first in Greece to have used robotic technology, has installed more than 600 robots, having completed more than 800 projects in 55 countries worldwide.

SABO, which belongs to a diversified group and is expected to grow its turnover this year by 22% to 53 million euros and its operating profits by 42% to 3 million euros, is today well-known inside and outside Greece for its expertise in the construction of integrated production lines for ceramic industries. 

Business Technology

