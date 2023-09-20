Compulsory cover against disasters for over 16,000 companies

As of January 1, 2024, private insurance will become mandatory for all businesses with an annual turnover of over 2 million euros, which from the same date will not be compensated by the state for losses caused by natural disasters.

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced on Tuesday that insurance should cover flooding, earthquakes and fire, and concern the buildings, machinery, equipment and stock.

According to ministry data, compulsory business insurance concerns 16,268 businesses, which make up 87.5% of the market’s turnover, marking the expansion of insurance to a huge share of business activity.