Trade soars in occupied territories

Data released by the Turkish-Cypriot newspaper Kibris and sourced from the Turkish-Cypriot Chamber of Commerce reveal a remarkable surge in sales of products from the Turkish-occupied territories to the Republic of Cyprus in 2022.

These products include prefabricated containers, building materials, wooden furniture, plastic products, fresh fish, mattresses, paper and cardboard items, curtains, interior blinds, stainless steel countertops and industrial kitchen appliances.

The newspaper even reports a staggering 141% increase in sales under the Green Line Regulation in 2022. According to the data, sales, which amounted to 6.12 million euros in 2021, soared to €14.76 million in 2022, reflecting an €8.64 million increase.

Among the top-selling items, prefabricated containers took the lead, generating revenues of €3.86 million and holding a 26% share among the top 10 products sold in the Republic of Cyprus under the Green Line Regulation. Building materials followed closely, with sales totaling €3.58 million, comprising a 24% share among the top 10 products sold. Wooden furniture claimed a 21% share among the top-selling products, with sales of €3.08 million.