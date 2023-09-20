ATHEX: Benchmark sinks back to 1,200 points

The Greek stock market is still waiting for institutional and other major funds and investors which invest in developed markets to position themselves at Athinon Avenue, and in the meantime stocks continue to bleed, with the benchmark narrowly hanging on to the 1,200-point mark on Wednesday – this time on increased turnover compared to previous days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,200.31 points, shedding 2.24% from Tuesday’s 1,227.28 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.66% to end at 2,908.68 points.

The banks index declined 3.60%, as Piraeus slumped 6.12%, Alpha dropped 4.36%, National gave up 3.13% and Eurobank conceded 2.05%.

Among the other blue chips Jumbo and Aegean Airlines parted with 5.05%, Mytilineos lost 4.40%, Viohalco sank 4% and ElvalHalcor was down 3.85%, while Sarantis advanced 0.53%.

In total 18 stocks reported gains, 81 posted losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 130.8 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €87 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.49% to 131.49 points.