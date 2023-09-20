ECONOMY FINANCE

Current account surplus drop

Current account surplus drop

Greece’s current account surplus fell by 135.2 million euros year-on-year to €827.5 million in July, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

In its monthly report, the central bank said that a decrease in the deficit of the balance of goods is accounted for by a larger drop in imports than in exports.

Exports declined by 14.4% at current prices (‑5.4% at constant prices) and imports fell by 14.8% at current prices (-4.4% at constant prices). Non-oil exports of goods decreased by 5.4% at current prices (-7.1% at constant prices), whereas non-oil imports of goods dropped by 1.1% (-1.9% at constant prices). An increase in the surplus of the services balance is due to an improvement in the travel balance and, to a lesser extent, in the balance for other services, while the transport balance deteriorated. 

Non-resident arrivals rose by 15.8% and the relevant receipts increased by 15.1% compared with July 2022. The primary income account deficit almost doubled year-on-year, mainly owing to higher interest, dividend and profit payments. The secondary income account recorded a deficit, against a surplus in July 2022, because the general government registered net payments instead of net receipts.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Price transparency at supermarkets to help families, says Greek Development Minister
ECONOMY

Price transparency at supermarkets to help families, says Greek Development Minister

Current account surplus down in July
ECONOMY

Current account surplus down in July

Raise for 900,000 employees
SALARIES

Raise for 900,000 employees

Private debt declines by 135% in Cyprus
CYPRUS

Private debt declines by 135% in Cyprus

Toll of Daniel on the economy
NATURAL DISASTER

Toll of Daniel on the economy

Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes
INFLATION

Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes