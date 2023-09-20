Current account surplus drop

Greece’s current account surplus fell by 135.2 million euros year-on-year to €827.5 million in July, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

In its monthly report, the central bank said that a decrease in the deficit of the balance of goods is accounted for by a larger drop in imports than in exports.

Exports declined by 14.4% at current prices (‑5.4% at constant prices) and imports fell by 14.8% at current prices (-4.4% at constant prices). Non-oil exports of goods decreased by 5.4% at current prices (-7.1% at constant prices), whereas non-oil imports of goods dropped by 1.1% (-1.9% at constant prices). An increase in the surplus of the services balance is due to an improvement in the travel balance and, to a lesser extent, in the balance for other services, while the transport balance deteriorated.

Non-resident arrivals rose by 15.8% and the relevant receipts increased by 15.1% compared with July 2022. The primary income account deficit almost doubled year-on-year, mainly owing to higher interest, dividend and profit payments. The secondary income account recorded a deficit, against a surplus in July 2022, because the general government registered net payments instead of net receipts.