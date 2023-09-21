ECONOMY CYPRUS

Consumer complaints rise in Cyprus

Consumer complaints rise in Cyprus
MARIA ERACLEOUS

In recent months, the Cyprus Consumers Association has been inundated with consumer complaints, particularly following the reinstatement of excise duty on fuel and the termination of electricity subsidies.

Virginia Christou, the association’s legal officer, revealed that many of these cases are related to the recent introduction of a zero VAT rate for seven categories of essential goods, which sometimes is not applied by certain businesses.

Consumers are expressing daily grievances about the continuous surge in product and fuel prices. There are also reports that recent measures, such as extending the zero rate to sugar and coffee, are insufficient in curbing price increases and safeguarding consumer interests. Many are calling for the reinstatement of fuel subsidies and the expansion of the list of products subject to zero or reduced VAT.

The volume of complaints related to prices had reached 215 by Monday. This marks a substantial increase from the 89 complaints registered over the whole of 2022, a rise of about 142%. Additionally, complaints related to energy, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry’s sponsorship schemes, power company EAC, and renewable energy saw a surge totaling 1,585.

Cyprus Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes
INFLATION

Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes

Meat prices soar by up to 29% in Cyprus
INFLATION

Meat prices soar by up to 29% in Cyprus

Inflation in Cyprus drops to lowest in 25 months
ECONOMY

Inflation in Cyprus drops to lowest in 25 months

Goods made in Cyprus see prices grow
ECONOMY

Goods made in Cyprus see prices grow

High prices persisting in Cyprus
INFLATION

High prices persisting in Cyprus

Inflation rate in Cyprus eases to 6.7%
ECONOMY

Inflation rate in Cyprus eases to 6.7%