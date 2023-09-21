6,011 insurance claims filed so far in aftermath of storm Daniel

Piles of furniture and damaged items in the area of Giannouli of Larisa, Greece, 19 September 2023, after storm Daniel swept across central Greece. [Apostolis Domalis/EPA]

Insurance claims in the aftermath of storm Daniel amount to 6,011, the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies of Greece said on Thursday, citing data collected so far.

Of these, 4,307 losses related to property insurance (1,714 residences, 2,032 businesses, 69 industrial facilities, 116 technical projects and 376 photovoltaic systems), 1,699 were for car insurance and five for boat insurance.

The data came from 24 companies which are estimated to represent 97.6% of property insurance companies.

[AMNA]