VLCC Antonis I. Angelicoussis certified by Green Award Foundation

The LNG dual fuel-powered very large crude carrier (VLCC) Antonis I. Angelicoussis is now certified by the Green Award Foundation.

The Greek-flagged ship is the first liquefied natural gas dual fuel VLCC to join the Green Award program.

The certification includes the Green Award greenhouse gas labels CO2 (level 1) and CH4.

The 330-meter-long and 60-meter-wide tanker, with a carrying capacity of 320,916 deadweight tons, is managed by Maran Tankers Management, the oil shipping arm of Greece’s Angelicoussis Group.

The shipping group, which controls over 140 vessels, has been participating in the Green Award program for over 27 years.