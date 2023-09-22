ECONOMY TOURISM

Increase in US tourists comes to 43.5% in January-July year-on-year

Increase in US tourists comes to 43.5% in January-July year-on-year

Bank of Greece data confirm a record in arrivals of foreign visitors in the first seven months of the year.

In January-July 2023 inbound traffic increased by 21.9% and amounted to 16.17 million travelers, compared to 13.26 million in the same period of 2022 and 15.08 million in January-July 2019.

In other words, 1.09 million more travelers came to Greece than in the corresponding period of 2019.

Many of them were Americans, as this market of origin for visitors has been developing dynamically in recent years. Traffic from the United States increased 43.5% from January-July 2022 to 737,400 travelers.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Record revenues for tourism
TOURISM

Record revenues for tourism

Athens Airport heading for all-time high in passenger numbers
AIR TRANSPORT

Athens Airport heading for all-time high in passenger numbers

TUI points to increase in winter bookings
ECONOMY

TUI points to increase in winter bookings

Hoteliers unhappy with increase in accommodation fee
TAXATION

Hoteliers unhappy with increase in accommodation fee

Exceptional year for Greek tourism
ECONOMY

Exceptional year for Greek tourism

Piraeus sees 85% growth in cruise passenger numbers
TOURISM

Piraeus sees 85% growth in cruise passenger numbers