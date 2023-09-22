Increase in US tourists comes to 43.5% in January-July year-on-year

Bank of Greece data confirm a record in arrivals of foreign visitors in the first seven months of the year.

In January-July 2023 inbound traffic increased by 21.9% and amounted to 16.17 million travelers, compared to 13.26 million in the same period of 2022 and 15.08 million in January-July 2019.

In other words, 1.09 million more travelers came to Greece than in the corresponding period of 2019.

Many of them were Americans, as this market of origin for visitors has been developing dynamically in recent years. Traffic from the United States increased 43.5% from January-July 2022 to 737,400 travelers.