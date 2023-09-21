ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark ends virtually unchanged

A volatile session at the Greek bourse on Thursday, with several ups and downs over the course of the day, saw the benchmark eventually close virtually as a non-mover, while blue chips grew and most other stocks headed lower. News from the US Federal Reserve offset the reaction at Athinon Avenue from three consecutive sessions of decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,200.04 points, which is a new four-month low, shedding just 0.02% from Wednesday’s 1,200.31 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.30% to end at 2,917.40 points.

The banks index improved 0.13%, with National rising 1.13% and Alpha adding 0.70%, while Piraeus dropped 1.85% and Eurobank slipped 0.07%. Helleniq Energy improved 2.89%, OTE augmented 2.41%, Jumbo climbed 2.26%, GEK Terna collected 2.23% and Autohellas grabbed 2.04%, as Sarantis gave up 2.25%.

In total 38 stocks enjoyed gains, 60 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 109.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €130.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.07% to close at 131.58 points.

Stocks

