ECONOMY

Motor Oil project for green hydrogen production

Motor Oil project for green hydrogen production

Motor Oil on Friday presented an innovative system of green hydrogen production for the supply of its refinery facilities in Agioi Theodoroi, Corinth and the broader region.

The EPHYRA project, budgeted at 24.4 million euros (of which €18 million will be European Union funds under the Clean Hydrogen Partnership), is expected to be approved in 2024 and scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

The unit has output capacity of 30 megawatts and the aim is to produce 4,500 tons of hydrogen annually.

The green hydrogen unit will use renewable energy sources for its production.

EPHYRA will be implemented with the contribution of the National Center of Research & Technological Development, the German Center of Aeronautics, French company Enertime, Itainnova from Aragon in Spain, New Energy Coalition and SoluForce from the Netherlands, Italy’s RINA Consulting, Environmetrics, and Siemens Process Systems Engineering.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece’s ‘green’ electricity production at record levels
ECONOMY

Greece’s ‘green’ electricity production at record levels

EU may become as hooked on China batteries as it was on Russian energy, paper says
ECONOMY

EU may become as hooked on China batteries as it was on Russian energy, paper says

Greece has sufficient gas supplies for the winter
ECONOMY

Greece has sufficient gas supplies for the winter

Mytilineos lands major UK project
BUSINESS

Mytilineos lands major UK project

Greece has adequate supplies of natural gas for winter, official says
ECONOMY

Greece has adequate supplies of natural gas for winter, official says

Sea2Sea project to be an alternative to Bosporus
ECONOMY

Sea2Sea project to be an alternative to Bosporus