Motor Oil project for green hydrogen production

Motor Oil on Friday presented an innovative system of green hydrogen production for the supply of its refinery facilities in Agioi Theodoroi, Corinth and the broader region.

The EPHYRA project, budgeted at 24.4 million euros (of which €18 million will be European Union funds under the Clean Hydrogen Partnership), is expected to be approved in 2024 and scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

The unit has output capacity of 30 megawatts and the aim is to produce 4,500 tons of hydrogen annually.

The green hydrogen unit will use renewable energy sources for its production.

EPHYRA will be implemented with the contribution of the National Center of Research & Technological Development, the German Center of Aeronautics, French company Enertime, Itainnova from Aragon in Spain, New Energy Coalition and SoluForce from the Netherlands, Italy’s RINA Consulting, Environmetrics, and Siemens Process Systems Engineering.