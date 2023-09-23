Staikouras points to key role of transport in social cohesion

“The role of transport is important for achieving high and sustainable development and for strengthening social cohesion,” Greece’s Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras said on Friday at the latest Informal Council of Ministers of Transport, which took place in Barcelona.

“At the European level, we are promoting sustainable connectivity and enhancing smart mobility in order to have a competitive, safe, accessible and affordable transport system,” Staikouras added.

In this direction, at the national level, “we are modernizing and greening our bus fleet, promoting electromobility, strengthening transport safety and investing in durable infrastructure, highlighting our country’s position in the new trans-European transport network,” the minister said.

The subject of the Informal Council of Ministers of Transport was “the Role of Transport as a Tool of Social and Territorial Cohesion.”