New labor bill voted in Parliament

Greek Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis talks during a parliamentary debate on planned labor law changes in Parliament in Athens, Greece, on 22 September 2023. [George Vitsaras/EPA]

A Labor Ministry bill that would allow full-time employees to get a part-time second job and work up to 13 hours a day under certain conditions was approved by a majority in Parliament on Friday. The bill received 158 votes of the governing majority, and rejected by 138 votes.

The government says the overhaul would eliminate undeclared work and boost employment overall.

The bill enables employers to implement a six-day working week if needed. An employee can be fired within the first year of work without warning or remuneration, unless agreed otherwise. It also allows a probation period of up to six months, but also obliges employers to provide detailed terms of work.

Employers face a fine up to 10,500 euros ($11,175) if they fail to declare an employee’s extension of working hours or change of shifts.

The bill introduces fines and a six-month jail term against those who obstruct employees from working during a strike.

[Kathimerini/Reuters]

Employment Legislation

