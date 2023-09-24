Resources of up to €3 bln for Thessaly

Total resources that could even approach 3 billion euros can be leveraged, if deemed necessary, in order to repair the infrastructure damage to the areas hit by Storm Daniel and shield them through the implementation of new flood protection projects.

The funds will come from the National Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA), the Recovery Fund and a green bond.

The truth, however, is that the heads of large construction companies – although the sector is certainly going through a new period of prosperity after a crisis that lasted more than a decade – make no secret of concerns about chronic pathologies that are not resolved. The speed of government services, the lack of manpower and the outdated prices at which tenders are auctioned are some of them.

In addition, the supplementary budget of €600 million was submitted on Friday for compensation. The competent deputy minister of national economy and finance, Thanos Petralias, noted that the total cost of compensation will be much higher, exceeding €1 billion.

As he said, this will also burden the following years, since the damaged buildings will be repaired and compensated with state aid. “These funds are complementary to those required for infrastructure restoration projects that will be primarily financed by co-financed tools, such as ESPA and the Recovery Fund,” noted Petralias.

After the prime minister’s meeting with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, the EU will allocate €2.25 billion for Thessaly, of which €1.5 billion will be from ESPA and €500 million from the Recovery Fund, after the relevant revisions that will be made. Negotiations with Brussels are currently ongoing.

The government, for its part, has committed to doubling the state aid budget in 2024, from €300 million to €600 million. Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has repeatedly stressed that the country’s fiscal goals will not change. They forecast, according to the stability program, a primary surplus of 0.7% of GDP this year and 2.1% of GDP in 2024.

Of the supplementary budget’s €600 million, €450 million concerns the Public Investment Program and €150 million is from the regular budget.