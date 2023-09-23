Turkey sees increase in tourist arrivals from last year

A total of 33.4 million foreign tourists visited Turkey between January and August, up by 13.95% from the previous year, statistics released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry showed on Friday.

Istanbul was the most popular destination, attracting 11.5 million visitors in the first eight months of this year, according to the ministry.

The Mediterranean province of Antalya ranked second with 10.2 million tourists.

Meanwhile, the northwestern border province of Edirne welcomed 3.2 million visitors, mainly from neighboring Greece and Bulgaria. [Xinhua]