Halloumi’s status incites farmer anger

Dairy farmers in Cyprus are gearing up for action, including staging a protest outside the Presidential building, if their meeting with the president on Tuesday fails to address demands for safeguarding the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) of halloumi cheese, Sotiris Kadis, the president of the Sheep and Goat Farmers’ Association, said on Friday.

Kadis explained that the association’s members are angry at the failure to implement crucial agreements. He pointed out that an agreement was reached last July at the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Trade, which has not been honored by either the Agriculture Ministry or the other involved parties. They are urging the government to carry out the necessary inspections, which, they claim, are not being conducted.

One of the more alarming aspects of the issue for sheep and goat farmers is the absence of penalties or sanctions against those who violate the law. Despite previous statements in Parliament identifying producers who did not adhere to regulations, there remains a lack of effective oversight, which could serve as a deterrent.

Kadis emphasized that the Agriculture Ministry is fully aware of their demands.