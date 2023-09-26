Staikouras: 50 million euros allocated to Thessaly work=

Floodwaters cover houses and farms after the country's record rainstorm in the village of Kastro, near Larissa, Thessaly region, central Greece, on Sept. 7, 2023. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]

The work under way in flood-stricken Thessaly dominated a speech by Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras at the Olympia Forum IV on regional development on Sunday.

“We still have open fronts in Thessaly and the surrounding region and will face new challenges within the week, which we must handle promptly and in the right way,” Staikouras said.

“Already, funds amounting to 50 million euros have been allocated,” he said, noting that work was under way both to restore damaged infrastructure but also to prepare for the bad weather forecast to hit the region in the next few days.