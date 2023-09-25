ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Late sales compromise bourse index

Once again the Greek stock market gave up its early gains, as the end of the mixed session on Monday found the blue chips index in the black while the benchmark posted a minor loss. The prospect of the full privatization of Eurobank gave Athinon Avenue an early boost, before the rise of bond prices weighed in again, luring investors away from stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,215.80 points, shedding 0.16% from Friday’s 1,217.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.07% to end at 2,975.16 points.

The banks index outperformed, adding 1.28%, as Piraeus grabbed 2.38%, National fetched 1.45%, Eurobank collected 0.99% and Alpha grew 0.72%. OPAP rose 1.92% and Ellaktor earned 1.91%, but Viohalco sank 3.64%, OTE fell 2.44%, Sarantis lost 2.35%, Mytilineos eased 2.25% and Cenergy Holdings was down 1.93%.

In total 35 stocks secured gains, 58 endured losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s €82.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to close at 132.33 points. 

Stocks

