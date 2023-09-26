No room left for any further handouts

There is no room left for further government handouts, as not only does it not want to jeopardize the target of a primary surplus of 0.7% of gross domestic product this year, but it is also concerned that the extent of the damage from Daniel may widen or even more damage may be wreaked in view of Elias.

In the relevant comment, with which it accompanied the announcement of January-August budget execution data on Monday, the Ministry of National Economy and Finance noted that the budget “may be adversely affected in the coming months by the economic consequences of Storm Daniel.” As they explained in the ministry, this now also concerns the new storm, Elias.

The outperformance announced does not “belong” entirely to this year. Part of the revenue overshoot – i.e. 470 million euros – concerns the extension of the deadline for the payment of traffic charges until the end of February 2023, while it was estimated this amount would be collected in December 2022.

Using those data, the State General Accounting Office is preparing the draft budget for 2024, which, according to sources, will also be just within the framework of the stability program – i.e. it will foresee a primary surplus of 2.1% of GDP.

Moreover, next week the negotiations with European Union representatives will take place in the context of the third post-program evaluation and in view of the submission of the draft budget in Brussels on October 15. Talks will be on a staff level – not ministers – and the relevant report will be submitted to the Eurogroup in November.

In addition, according to the ministry comment, a supplementary budget of €700 million has already been voted for additional expenses of the current year (Market Pass, Youth Pass, health expenses, costs of local government elections etc), while at least €600 million is being given for initial compensation, and an additional €400 million will be spent on supporting thousands of pensioners, the Market Pass for the flood-stricken areas etc.

If all of the above is taken into account, there is no budgetary space except about €100 million, which may be used in the coming months, if the costs of natural disasters exceed the initial estimates.