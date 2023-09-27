ECONOMY

Gerapetritis meets with Hellenic Innovation Network in US

[INTIME file photo]

Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis paid a visit to the Greek Consulate in Boston on Monday, as part of his visit to the United States after attending the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

Earlier, Gerapetritis met with founding members of the Hellenic Innovation Network, an outgrowth of MIT Enterprise Forum Greece, with whom he discussed innovative startups and foreign investments in technology.

The minister spoke of measures encouraging investments in Greece. Gerapetritis’ schedule for Monday in the Boston area included a key address at Harvard University’s Center of European Studies; a chat with academics and students at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy; meetings with researchers of Greek origin at MIT; and meetings with representatives of the Greek diaspora.

On Sunday, the minister also paid a visit to Greek-American politician Michael Dukakis, a former US presidential candidate and the longest-serving governor of Massachusetts, at the latter’s home in Brookline.

Gerapetritis also paid a visit to the Boston-based Hellenic Insitute of Advanced Studies, which promotes scientific exchanges between Greece and the US diaspora.

US

