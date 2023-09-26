ATHEX: Moderate advance on thin trading

Tuesday saw the benchmark at Athinon Avenue avoid another decline as it held on to some of its gains and ended the day in the black and on a week-high, albeit on reduced turnover. On Wednesday the Greek bourse is entering the three-day period for the floating of Optima, the first bank to be listed on the Greek stock market since the end of the financial crisis.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,219.57 points, adding 0.31% to Monday’s 1,215.80 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.16% to end at 2,979.86 points, and mid-caps outperformed, growing 1.32%.

The banks index improved 0.48%, on Piraeus advancing 1.90% and Alpha grabbing 1.13%, while Eurobank declined 0.33%.

Ellaktor earned 3.99% and Public Power Corporation collected 3.27%, just as Jumbo gave up 2.43% and Quest Holdings parted with 1.54%.

In total 39 stocks reported gains, 51 took losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 74.7 million euros, down from Monday’s €106.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.10% to close at 132.46 points.