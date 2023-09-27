Another race against time

The government is facing the challenge of absorbing more than 55 billion euros for the benefit of the economy in the next four to six years from the National Strategic Reference Framework (known as ESPA) and the Recovery Fund, and the first obstacles have already emerged.

In total, the country has secured €36 billion euros from the Recovery Fund until August 2026 and another €26 billion from the 2021-2027 ESPA until 2030 – i.e. a total of €62 billion. It has already absorbed €11.08 billion from the Recovery Fund, although not all of it has been channeled into the economy yet. As Deputy Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis said on Tuesday at a press conference, “more than €55 billion will enter the economy in the next four to six years.”

However, from now on the absorption of each tranche, especially for the Recovery Fund, will be a challenge, as it will depend on reaching milestones that are now linked to specific projects. “Now we absorb only when we have made investments,” said the administrator of the Recovery Fund, Orestis Kavalakis. Therefore, the third payment request, submitted in May for grants of €1.72 billion, has not yet been approved, as there was an appeal by interested companies (European Dynamics, Net Company-Intrasoft) to the Council of State for the tender of the National System of Electronic Public Contracts, so the milestone has yet to be reached.

In addition to business practices and delays in justice, the rigidity of public administration is another enemy of fund absorption. “In order to absorb the available resources in time, we must double the capacity of the public administration,” admitted Dimitris Skalkos, secretary general of Public Investments and ESPA.

“Obviously, there is chasing,” commented Papathanasis. According to him, the next Recovery Fund disbursement request the country will submit, in December, will only concern loans of €1.8 billion and no grants. Normally two requests are submitted each year, of which one includes loans, in addition to grants. The next request will be submitted in the first quarter of 2024, Papathanasis said, and will be for both loans and grants.