ATHEX: Stock index loses 7.86% in September

ATHEX: Stock index loses 7.86% in September

September closed with the biggest monthly drop for the benchmark of the Greek stock market in 15 months, as it has lost 7.86% since end-August. This was despite the moderate rebound recorded on Friday, that came on the impression that many stocks at Athinon Avenue have been oversold.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,209.34 points, adding 1.34% to Thursday’s 1,193.32 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.69% in its fifth consecutive week of losses, a sequence unseen in a year.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.37% to end at 2,933.29 points and the banks index grew 0.53%. ElvalHalcor earned 4.21%, Titan Cement grew 3.87%, Jumbo collected 3.26%, Aegean Airlines rose 2.94%, Lamda Development advanced 2.86% and Mytilineos climbed 2.59%, while EYDAP parted with 1.06%.

In total 66 stocks recorded gains, 28 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the month, amounting to 72.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s €77 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.04% to close at 130.93 points.

Stocks

