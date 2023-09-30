Third lowest inflation in eurozone, but food price hikes persist

Greece had the third lowest inflation in the eurozone, at 2.4% in September, according to Eurostat estimates, but that does not mean prices are low in Greece – especially in relation to purchasing power – nor that hikes have stopped.

Eurostat estimates announced on Friday actually showed an increase in the harmonized consumer price index in Greece by 1.9% in September compared to August, which is the largest monthly increase in the euro area.

Moreover, the indications from the domestic market are anything but encouraging, as after vegetables, new price hikes are beginning to appear in fruit and meat.