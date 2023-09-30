ECONOMY CONSUMER PRICES

Third lowest inflation in eurozone, but food price hikes persist

Third lowest inflation in eurozone, but food price hikes persist

Greece had the third lowest inflation in the eurozone, at 2.4% in September, according to Eurostat estimates, but that does not mean prices are low in Greece – especially in relation to purchasing power – nor that hikes have stopped.

Eurostat estimates announced on Friday actually showed an increase in the harmonized consumer price index in Greece by 1.9% in September compared to August, which is the largest monthly increase in the euro area.

Moreover, the indications from the domestic market are anything but encouraging, as after vegetables, new price hikes are beginning to appear in fruit and meat.

Inflation Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Inflation widens social gaps
CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation widens social gaps

Why fruit and veg prices keep rising in Greece
INFLATION

Why fruit and veg prices keep rising in Greece

Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes
INFLATION

Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes

Market is flooded with price increases
INFLATION

Market is flooded with price increases

Meat prices soar by up to 29% in Cyprus
INFLATION

Meat prices soar by up to 29% in Cyprus

Inflation climbs to 2.7% and is set to rise further
CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation climbs to 2.7% and is set to rise further