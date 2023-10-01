ECONOMY

Gov’t spokesman: No tax hikes

An increase in tax rates is definitely not in the government’s plans, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis stressed in statements to Skai Radio last week. He had been asked to clarify whether new taxes will be imposed on one-person businesses.

“As in the previous four-year term, the government is here to increase the citizens’ incomes, either directly or indirectly,” he said, while highlighting the prime minister’s announcements about tackling tax evasion and the concealment of income, in order to generate additional revenues.

This will be achieved by the measures announced by the prime minister and by National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, he added, such as linking cash registers with POS machines, expanding the use of electronic money, forbidding property transfers using cash and other measures.

Taxation

