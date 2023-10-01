Delta to link Athens and Boston with daily flights

Delta Airlines last week announced that in the 2024 summer season it will fly daily between Athens and Boston following the success of this direct route in 2022 and 2023.

In the context of its expanded European schedule for next year, the US carrier announced that after flying from Athens to Boston three times per week in 2022 and four times per week this summer, it is now expanding to a daily flight.

In May-October 2022 the route carried 33,900 passengers, while in May-August 2023 it reached 34,500 passengers, enjoying like-for-like growth of 64% from last year.

The airline serves the route with Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft that offer 281 seats, of which 29 are Delta One, 20 Premium Select and 56 Comfort+.