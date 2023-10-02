ECONOMY

Gov’t remains focused on food inflation

Gov’t remains focused on food inflation

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis emphasized on Monday that food inflation remains an important issue, which, although at high levels, is decreasing, adding that “the government continues to support citizens with permanent interventions aimed at increasing citizens’ disposable income.

The permanent interventions are the most important ones because they are the ones that will remain even when the crises are over.”

He also added that “the government is intensifying its efforts for the optimal use of all European Union resources for the benefit of the economy and society.”

In this direction, the absorption of national Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA) 2014-2020 funds tripled in the period 2019-2023.

Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Third lowest inflation in eurozone, but food price hikes persist
CONSUMER PRICES

Third lowest inflation in eurozone, but food price hikes persist

Inflation widens social gaps
CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation widens social gaps

Measures passed to contain inflation
ECONOMY

Measures passed to contain inflation

Why fruit and veg prices keep rising in Greece
INFLATION

Why fruit and veg prices keep rising in Greece

Price transparency to help consumers in Greece
ECONOMY

Price transparency to help consumers in Greece

Consumer complaints rise in Cyprus
CYPRUS

Consumer complaints rise in Cyprus