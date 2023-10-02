Gov’t remains focused on food inflation

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis emphasized on Monday that food inflation remains an important issue, which, although at high levels, is decreasing, adding that “the government continues to support citizens with permanent interventions aimed at increasing citizens’ disposable income.

The permanent interventions are the most important ones because they are the ones that will remain even when the crises are over.”

He also added that “the government is intensifying its efforts for the optimal use of all European Union resources for the benefit of the economy and society.”

In this direction, the absorption of national Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA) 2014-2020 funds tripled in the period 2019-2023.