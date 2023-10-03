ECONOMY

Greek jobless rate dropped to 10.9% in August

Greek jobless rate dropped to 10.9% in August

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in August 2023 from 12.3% in August last year, but remained largely unchanged from July, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

The number of jobless people in August was 512,193, down 71,013 from August 2022 and down 2,080 from July 2023.

The unemployment rate among women was 14.4% (16.3% in August 2022) and among men 8.3% (9.3% in 2022).

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group fell to 22.5% from 29.8% in August 2022 and in the 25-74 age group it fell to 10.3% from 11.2%, over the same periods respectively.

The number of employed people was 4,170,977, up 30,190 from August 2022 and down 47,172 from July 2023.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sweep of illegal labor in Cyprus
FINANCE

Sweep of illegal labor in Cyprus

Long hours for meager salaries
EMPLOYMENT

Long hours for meager salaries

New labor bill voted in Parliament
ECONOMY

New labor bill voted in Parliament

Positive outlook for employment in Greece
ECONOMY

Positive outlook for employment in Greece

New jobs mostly low-skilled
EMPLOYMENT

New jobs mostly low-skilled

Jobless rate in Cyprus at 5.9% in Q2
UNEMPLOYMENT

Jobless rate in Cyprus at 5.9% in Q2