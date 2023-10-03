Greek jobless rate dropped to 10.9% in August

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in August 2023 from 12.3% in August last year, but remained largely unchanged from July, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

The number of jobless people in August was 512,193, down 71,013 from August 2022 and down 2,080 from July 2023.

The unemployment rate among women was 14.4% (16.3% in August 2022) and among men 8.3% (9.3% in 2022).

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group fell to 22.5% from 29.8% in August 2022 and in the 25-74 age group it fell to 10.3% from 11.2%, over the same periods respectively.

The number of employed people was 4,170,977, up 30,190 from August 2022 and down 47,172 from July 2023.