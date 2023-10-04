Containing VAT evasion can boost revenues by €2 bln

Limiting tax evasion has been the goal of all governments, past and present. In the last few years, however, some positive steps have been made toward this goal in Greece, based on calculations carried out by the European Commission and government estimates.

Over the last four years the state budget has shown additional revenue, on a steady basis, worth 2.5 billion euros annually, with Finance Ministry sources noting that the aim is that by 2026 this additional revenue will add an additional €2 billion on a permanent and annual basis.

This revenue, combined with economic growth, will be used to cover part or all of possible welfare benefits or a reduction in taxes.

These calculations were based on the VAT gap as measured by the European Commission, which is the only objective figure for measuring tax evasion.

Ministry sources said measures designed to combat tax evasion, which are currently in the implementation stage or have already been implemented, will lead to the discovery of undeclared incomes.

These measures include, among others, the linking of POS terminals with cash machines, pre-filled VAT and income statements based only on income/expenses recorded in the MyDATA system, expanding the use of POS terminals throughout the market and changes in the taxation of the self-employed.

The VAT gap in Greece was 23.4% in 2019, according to Commission figures, falling to 19.7% a year later and is estimated to be roughly 15% currently.

Based on these calculations, this reduction by 8.4 percentage points offers an annual revenue of €2.5 billion, of which €2 billion derives from VAT and €500 million from higher corporate tax income.

The ministry aims to bring this VAT gap down further, converging with the European average of 9%, which means an additional €2 billion euros in public revenue per year.