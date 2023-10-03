ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark continues to plunge

The Greek stock market lost yet more ground on Tuesday as sales appear to be gathering pace at ATHEX, on higher trading volume too, compared to Monday. It appears that as soon as the 1,200-point line gave way last week, the benchmark accelerated its decline, with very little stopping it for the time being.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,168.45 points, the lowest point in the last four-and-a-half months, shedding 1.96% from Monday’s 1,191.77 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.98% to end at 2,825.31 points.

The banks index fell 1.87%, on Piraeus plunging 4.44%, National decreasing 3.76% and Eurobank shying 0.59%, although Alpha advanced 0.28%. Terna parted with 3.73%, ElvalHalcor conceded 3.70% and Helleniq Energy gave up 3.39%, while Aegean Airlines advanced 0.77%.

In total 18 stocks posted gains, 77 reported losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 81.6 million euros, up from Monday’s €52 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.15% to close at 130.56 points. 

Stocks

