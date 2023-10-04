DoValue puts four commercial properties in Attica up for sale

DoValue Greece Real Estate has set a threshold of 65 million euros for all four properties it is putting up for sale this month.

This concerns two commercial complexes at Pallini (pictured) in northern Attica and at Elliniko, on the southern coast of the capital.

The properties, which may also be sold individually, have come into the company’s ownership from debtors whose collateral were included in securitized portfolios named “Cairo” and “Frontier.”

DoValue anticipates strong investment interest thanks to the high commercial value of the assets, given they host a shopping center and a hypermarket, among other uses.