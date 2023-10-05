ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Lightning causes Proastiakos service cancellations and delays

Lightning causes Proastiakos service cancellations and delays

Lightning during Storm Elias damaged two voltage stabilizers in the remote control system of the Acharnes Railway Center (SKA), so that some services of the Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) have been canceled in the last couple of days, along with delays that in some cases exceeded an hour.

Two of the system’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS) sets were burned out by the lightning strikes, revealing how exposed the rail network and some of its aging systems are to extreme weather.

As a last resort for traffic management, remote control is being directly powered by PPC, but due to voltage fluctuations the remote control system keeps crashing. 

Transport

