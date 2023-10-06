Not all judges’ pensions to rise after court decision

A decision by Greece’s Court of Audit that reinstates the pensions of retired judges to pre-2012 levels concerns only those who appealed to the court, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday, adding that his ministry is “studying its consequences.”

The minister dismissed the idea that all retired judges would benefit, noting that a retroactive payment would impose a substantial financial burden.

“Courts cannot exercise fiscal policy,” Georgiadis told state broadcaster ERT.

“I respect the judges a lot and I agree that their status should be held high. The point is what can be done. It will not be applied to everyone, there is no money,” he said, adding that retroactive payments to all would lead to “a complete fiscal derailment.” “I don’t give retroactive payments to anyone.

There is no way we can cut the pension of a poor person and retroactively give away millions. There is an element of social justice,” he added.

The court’s decision was reached on Wednesday following a majority vote of 28-3 and follows an appeal by retired judges to the Supreme Fiscal Court.

The ruling implies that the retired judges’ pensions must be set at levels above 60% of the salaries of their active colleagues, as the Salary Court has decided.