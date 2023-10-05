ATHEX: Bourse sees yet another selling spree

After Wednesday’s brief respite, stocks resumed their downward trajectory at Athinon Avenue on Thursday, leading the benchmark to its lowest point since mid-May. Foreign portfolios appear willing to step away from the local market for the time being, given that the pressure in international markets has reduced their risk appetite.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,154.02 points, shedding 1.38% from Wednesday’s 1,170.13 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.13% to end at 2,808.06 points.

The banks index sank 1.93%, on Alpha losing 2.77%, Eurobank parting with 2.24%, National declining 1.44% and Piraeus giving up 0.89%.

Among the other blue chips, Terna Energy slumped 5.44%, Aegean Airlines conceded 5.22%, Cenergy Holdings was down 5.16%, GEK Terna dropped 4.82%, Motor Oil fell 3.86% and Viohalco was in the red by 3.04%, while Jumbo improved 0.89%.

In total 31 stocks posted gains, 66 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €113.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.55% to close at 129.32 points.