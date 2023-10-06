Over 18,000 visitors at the logistics expo in Athens

The 9th Supply Chain & Logistics Expo, co-organized with the Cargo Truck and Van Expo, at the Metropolitan Expo center last weekend, attracted over 18,000 visitors across its three days, organizers O.Mind reported.

The logistics fair, that takes place every two years, wooed senior representatives from major groups an key enterprises in this ever expanding sector at the approximately 300 exhibitors, Greek and foreign, which filled the three halls of the expo center by the Athens airport from September 30 to October 2.

Visitors found out about new products, high-standard services, technologies concerning all links of the supply chain, as well as new vehicles, alternative fuel and vehicle maintenance solutions.

The government was rather under-represented at the fair, with only Deputy Minister for Infrastructures and Transport Christina Alexopoulou visiting.

The 10th Supply Chain & Logistics Expo is now scheduled for October 2025.