ECONOMY EXHIBITION

Over 18,000 visitors at the logistics expo in Athens

Over 18,000 visitors at the logistics expo in Athens

The 9th Supply Chain & Logistics Expo, co-organized with the Cargo Truck and Van Expo, at the Metropolitan Expo center last weekend, attracted over 18,000 visitors across its three days, organizers O.Mind reported.

The logistics fair, that takes place every two years, wooed senior representatives from major groups an key enterprises in this ever expanding sector at the approximately 300 exhibitors, Greek and foreign, which filled the three halls of the expo center by the Athens airport from September 30 to October 2.

over-18000-visitors-at-the-logistics-expo-in-athens0

Visitors found out about new products, high-standard services, technologies concerning all links of the supply chain, as well as new vehicles, alternative fuel and vehicle maintenance solutions.

The government was rather under-represented at the fair, with only Deputy Minister for Infrastructures and Transport Christina Alexopoulou visiting.

The 10th Supply Chain & Logistics Expo is now scheduled for October 2025.

Exhibition Investments Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hatzidakis: Tackling twin deficits requires serious fiscal approach
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Tackling twin deficits requires serious fiscal approach

Industry pays the economy’s best salaries
EMPLOYMENT

Industry pays the economy’s best salaries

More and better FDI attracted
INVESTMENTS

More and better FDI attracted

Containing VAT evasion can boost revenues by €2 bln
ECONOMY

Containing VAT evasion can boost revenues by €2 bln

Despite all, Greek economy ‘outperforming’
ECONOMY

Despite all, Greek economy ‘outperforming’

PMI figure is bad news for economy
MANUFACTURING

PMI figure is bad news for economy