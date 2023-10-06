ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Main index drops 6% in last week

The mood at the Greek stock market is nothing like the upbeat atmosphere felt at midsummer, when the benchmark was breaking one record after another, climbing to 1,345 points. Less that two-and-a-half months later, there has been a steady decline that the six consecutive weeks of index losses confirm and Friday’s session served to seal. The situation is worse among mid- and small-caps, whose corporate figures appear heavily affected by inflation and the high interest rates.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,136.93 points, shedding 1.48% from Thursday’s 1,154.02 points. On a weekly basis it declined 5.99%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.59% to end at 2,763.36 points and the banks index conceded 1.39%.

Ellaktor slumped 3.53%, Coca-Cola HBC lost 3.42%, Cenergy Holdings was down 3.40%, PPC fell 3.14% and Eurobank gave up 3.12%, while Terna Energy advanced 2.42%.

In total 16 stocks recorded gains, 80 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 83.6 million euros, up from Thursday’s €77.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.01% to 129.33 points.

Stocks

