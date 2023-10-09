ECONOMY

Interest rate spread expands

Interest rate spread expands

The interest rate spread between new deposits and loans increased to 5.94 percentage points in August, as the weighted average interest rates on new deposits and on new loans increased to 0.39% and 6.33% respectively, the Bank of Greece said last week. 

The central bank, in a monthly report, said that in August 2023, the weighted average interest rate on outstanding amounts of deposits remained almost unchanged at 0.43%, while the corresponding rate on outstanding loans increased to 6.28%. 

The interest rate spread between outstanding amounts of deposits and loans remained almost unchanged at 5.85 percentage points. 

The weighted average interest rate on new deposits increased by four basis points to 0.39%, compared to the previous month. 

In particular, the average interest rates on overnight deposits placed by households remained almost unchanged at 0.03%, while the corresponding rate on deposits by non-financial corporations increased by three basis points to 0.15%. 

The average interest rate on deposits from households with an agreed maturity of up to one year increased by six basis points to 1.56%. 

The corresponding rate on deposits by non-financial corporations remained almost unchanged at 2.70%.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eurobank to buy back HFSF stake
BANKING

Eurobank to buy back HFSF stake

Investment grade for BoC and Hellenic
CYPRUS

Investment grade for BoC and Hellenic

Optima Bank shares sell like hot cakes
ECONOMY

Optima Bank shares sell like hot cakes

Banks must approve most compensation claims
INSURANCE

Banks must approve most compensation claims

Greeks shift to time deposits
BANKING

Greeks shift to time deposits

Bank rivalry set to benefit Cypriot market
BANKING

Bank rivalry set to benefit Cypriot market