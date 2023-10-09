ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Boost in the cards for professional pension funds

A bill being prepared by the Labor Ministry will contain interventions for the operation of Professional Social Security Funds (TEAs) in Greece.

Emphasis will go to facilitating the creation of multi-employer professional funds, the introduction of good governance practices, the transfer of their supervision from the central bank, plus a barrier to insuring people over 50 years old.

Plans include the taxation of retirement lump sums from TEAs by up to 15%, while the taxation of pensions will be lower, in the order of 10%, according to the baseline scenario.

The goal is to modernize the institution, which may have started in 2002, but is not particularly developed.

Pension

