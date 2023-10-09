‘Decent’ pension rise for judges

The government is planning to submit legislation redefining judges’ pensions, following the relevant decisions of the Court of Auditors and its indication that these are “pilot” cases, which should serve as a guide for those that follow.

Finance Ministry sources say the redetermination will concern pensions from now on. It will proceed on the basis of the court’s decision, ensuring “decent,” as they say, pensions, but their amount has not yet been decided. They hint it will be a compromise solution that will not satisfy all demands of the judges, but will bring about some improvement in their pensions.

A retired judge with a salary of 7,100 euros who appealed and receives a pension of €2,600 (the amounts are mixed in both cases) will certainly not reach 80% of his salary, they note. There will be a “decent proportion” to the net salary, they comment.

The same sources also note that the decision does not reject the 2012 law in its entirety. Therefore, they emphasize, the issue must be studied for a compromise legislative solution.

As far as retroactive payments are concerned, the same sources rule that out. Only those who appealed to the courts and their claims will not be time-barred, when their cases are heard, will get such payouts.