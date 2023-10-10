ECONOMY

Landslide arbitration between the state and Olympia Odos

The dispute between the state and Olympia Odos regarding the landslides at Kakia Skala, on the Athens-Corinth national road, is heading for arbitration.

The consortium is asking the state to recognize that anti-erosion works are its responsibility and to implement a study prepared by Swiss experts on the two most dangerous points.

For its part, the state maintains that the stability of the slopes is the responsibility of the concessionaire, refusing to assume the cost of the works done and those that need to be done.

In early December 2022, a landslide occurred between the first and second tunnels of Kakia Skala, which stopped traffic to Athens.

The Ministry of Infrastructure activated a regulation of 2020 on the basis of which the minister imposed a fine of 1 million euros on both Olympia Odos and Olympia Odos Operation for halting traffic.

