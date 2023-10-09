ATHEX: Bourse index dives to new 5-month low

An extra source of regional geopolitics concerns was all that the Greek bourse needed to accelerate its selling spree, that brought the main index to a new five-month low and even closer to the 1,100-point level on Monday. The day’s increased turnover was up to an extent due to Eurobank buying back its own shares from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,111.29 points, shedding 2.26% from Friday’s 1,136.93 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.04% to end at 2,707.03 points.

The banks index lost 2.67%, as Alpha dropped 3.81%, Piraeus gave up 2.55%, Eurobank fell 2.47% and National parted with 1.96%.

Cenergy Holdings slumped 6.34%, Viohalco sank 5.44%, Aegean Airlines conceded 4.70% and Ellaktor was 4.30% lower, while Sarantis advanced 0.41%.

In total seven stocks enjoyed gains, 98 took losses and 11 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 204.1 million euros, up from last Friday’s €83.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.46% to close at 128.74 points.