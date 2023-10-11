Three in the race for Kotsovolos

The selection of the preferred investor for electrical and electronics goods chain Kotsovolos by British parent group Currys is in the final stretch.

Sources familiar with the proceedings are not ruling out the UK group making its final decisions by the end of this week or early next week. The Marinakis group was added on Tuesday to the two suitors who had become known through their Athens Stock Exchange filings, namely Public Power Corporation and Quest Holdings. The name of the third suitor had been kept secret until now, although it has participated in the process since the beginning.

However, a decisive role in Currys’ final decision may be played by whether the suitors submit improved offers, which the British group is expected to request. Notably, although the bidders have submitted binding offers (with Quest Holdings even referring to a final offer in Tuesday’s statement), the parent group of Kotsovolos said in a statement it issued on Tuesday morning that the process “has attracted the interest of several potential buyers of Kotsovolos, who have submitted non-binding offers that the board of directors and its advisers are evaluating.”

On the sidelines of an event held later on Tuesday by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), the head of Quest, Theodore Fessas, characteristically said that Kotsovolos is a good company, with good financial data and proper management, adding, however, that “we won’t mortgage our home for it.”

It is noted that PPC also issued a statement on the issue on Tuesday morning, responding to a related question from the Capital Market Commission. “PPC announces that it is participating in the sale process of the company in question, which is in the phase of submitting bids, in accordance with the terms of the tender notice. PPC will inform the investing community in the event that it enters into a binding agreement for the transaction in question,” the announcement noted.

The third contender that has become known – without ruling out that others are also participating in the race to acquire Kotsovolos – is the group of shipowner Evangelos Marinakis, who might combine Kotsovolos with his Shopflix marketplace.