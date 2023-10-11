ATHEX: Recovery continues on stock market

The Greek stock market built on Tuesday’s rebound on Wednesday, with the main index securing further gains as the local market is still considered oversold among traders. Athinon Avenue outperformed its eurozone peers on the day, steering well clear of its five-month low posted on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,175.78 points, adding 1.55% to Tuesday’s 1,157.85 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.36% to end at 2,875.69 points.

The banks index grew 1.37%, as Alpha advanced 3.07%, National earned 1.58% and Piraeus rose 1.57%, while Eurobank slipped 0.10%.

Aegean Airlines jumped 3.58%, Cenergy Holdings collected 3.57%, ElvalHalcor augmented 3.49%, Titan Cement climbed 3.45% and Public Power Corporation improved 3.22%, though OTE telecom conceded 1.27%.

In total 72 stocks recorded gains, 20 registered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 100.9 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €119.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.30% to close at 128.86 points.