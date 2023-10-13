Multi-million-euro compensation for a project that never was

The Ministry of Infrastructure disbursed 85 million euros a few days ago for a project that was never carried out.

It was the underwater road in Thessaloniki, a project of questionable utility which was contracted in 2007 but never started because of its flawed preparation and the strong local reaction.

That reaction led the state and the concessionaires of the project to more than 10 years of legal dispute, which ended in the mandatory compensation of private individuals.

In fact, €17 million of the €85 million concerns overdue interest, as the previous ministers hesitated to put their signature on the disbursement of compensation.