ECONOMY INFRASTRUCTURE

Multi-million-euro compensation for a project that never was

Multi-million-euro compensation for a project that never was

The Ministry of Infrastructure disbursed 85 million euros a few days ago for a project that was never carried out.

It was the underwater road in Thessaloniki, a project of questionable utility which was contracted in 2007 but never started because of its flawed preparation and the strong local reaction.

That reaction led the state and the concessionaires of the project to more than 10 years of legal dispute, which ended in the mandatory compensation of private individuals.

In fact, €17 million of the €85 million concerns overdue interest, as the previous ministers hesitated to put their signature on the disbursement of compensation.

Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Staikouras: Building information model ensures durability, sustainability
ECONOMY

Staikouras: Building information model ensures durability, sustainability

Greece’s privatization revenue target over €5 bln in 2024
ECONOMY

Greece’s privatization revenue target over €5 bln in 2024

Landslide arbitration between the state and Olympia Odos
ECONOMY

Landslide arbitration between the state and Olympia Odos

Intercontinental sea cable on its way
EAST MED

Intercontinental sea cable on its way

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA on its investment in Volos
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA on its investment in Volos

Staikouras: 50 million euros allocated to Thessaly work
ECONOMY

Staikouras: 50 million euros allocated to Thessaly work