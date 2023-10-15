ADMIE plans to invest €5.7 bln in a decade

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) will invest up to 5.7 billion euros in the next 10 years, with strategic priority on enhancing international interconnections and domestic infrastructure, according to the updated 10-year development program presented by ADMIE.

The updated program, submitted to the Regulatory Authority of Waste, Energy and Water, includes new projects designed to strengthen the transmission system in Western and northern Greece and safe energy transmission to the Ionian Islands.

ADMIE said that the implementation of its investment program will increase the network grid to 27-29 gigawatts by the end of the decade by raising the market share of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix and the export of green energy to Central Europe.