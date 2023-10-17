Time ticks away for Avramar fish farming

The fate of fish farming company Avramar is to become known soon, as the completion of the biomass inventory, seen within the next 10 days, is expected to signal the start of the company’s sale process.

This is because biomass is a critical asset that interested buyers should be aware of before making any move, while at the same time it is a decisive factor for the valuation of the company. Another factor that will determine developments is whether the banks will satisfy Avramar’s request for new interim financing, as this would put as collateral all the company’s shares, a condition set by banks.

However, since the end of August, Deloitte, which has been appointed as a sale consultant by creditor banks, has been investigating possible investment interest in Avramar, inside and outside Greece, including by approaching companies that had previously expressed interest in the acquisition of Selonda and Nireus.

According to market players following the Avramar case closely, all possible scenarios have been put on the table, from the company’s sale as a whole to one investor, to a break-up with the sale of the various assets to different investors.

The banks, according to the same sources, are even looking for someone who will simply buy the loans, without necessarily evaluating the further course and development of Avramar, which despite the significant problems remains the leading fish farming company in Greece.

A takeover of Avramar as a whole by a company active in the Mediterranean and the European Union is considered almost impossible as, even if the funds are available, such a merger would run afoul of competition laws. When Andromeda acquired Selonda and Nireus, the General Directorate for Competition of the European Commission set as a condition the mandatory sale of the companies’ assets. Precisely for this reason, EU players active in the Mediterranean and with whom Deloitte has had exploratory discussions, have expressed an interest, according to secure information, in acquiring certain assets of Avramar.

Selling to a fund may present two practical problems: First, a fund wants its investment to have a high return in a relatively short time so that it can disinvest with a profit after five to seven years. Secondly, fish farms are an industry with many peculiarities and require management experienced in the field.