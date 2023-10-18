ECONOMY

Vantage Towers Greece signs deal with Nowhere Networks for connectivity services

Vantage Towers Greece signs deal with Nowhere Networks for connectivity services

Vantage Towers Greece, a member of the leading European group Vantage Towers with more than 5,270 points in Greece, and Nowhere Networks, a top provider of connectivity services, offshore and onshore, for the maritime market worldwide, announced on Monday the signing of a three-year strategic agreement. 

The agreement simplifies the cooperation of the two companies and radically reduces response times, as Nowhere Networks now has access to a wide portfolio of points throughout Greece, while receiving from Vantage Towers a range of services.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Time ticks away for Avramar fish farming
BUSINESS

Time ticks away for Avramar fish farming

US firms buying Greek startups
BUSINESS

US firms buying Greek startups

Mytilineos signs MoU with South Korean giant
ECONOMY

Mytilineos signs MoU with South Korean giant

Lamda launching more residential projects at Elliniko
ECONOMY

Lamda launching more residential projects at Elliniko

Inmarsat to move shipping comms from Netherlands to Greece
ECONOMY

Inmarsat to move shipping comms from Netherlands to Greece

Three in the race for Kotsovolos
BUSINESS

Three in the race for Kotsovolos