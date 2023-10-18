Vantage Towers Greece signs deal with Nowhere Networks for connectivity services

Vantage Towers Greece, a member of the leading European group Vantage Towers with more than 5,270 points in Greece, and Nowhere Networks, a top provider of connectivity services, offshore and onshore, for the maritime market worldwide, announced on Monday the signing of a three-year strategic agreement.

The agreement simplifies the cooperation of the two companies and radically reduces response times, as Nowhere Networks now has access to a wide portfolio of points throughout Greece, while receiving from Vantage Towers a range of services.