Gas consumption down 15.3% this year

Natural gas consumption fell 15.38% in the January-September period this year compared with the corresponding period in 2022, the National Natural Gas System Operator DESFA said in a report released on Tuesday.

The Revythousa terminal remained the main gate for natural gas imports in the country, followed by the Sidirokastro terminal where flows were down by around 30%.

Domestic natural gas consumption totaled 38.07 terawatt-hours in the nine-month period, from 44.98 TWh last year.

Exports of natural gas through the Greek system totaled 14.52 TWh, down 28.89% from 2022. Natural gas imports from the Revythousa terminal station accounted for 47.75% of total imports in the country, down 13.69% compared with the first nine months of 2022, totaling 24.04 TWh LNG from 34 tankers.

A 38.92% of LNG imports came from the United States (9.36 TWh), followed by Russia (6.27 TWh), Egypt (3.02 TWh), Algeria (2.97 TWh), Norway (0.97 TWh), Nigeria (0.94 TWh) and Spain (0.51 TWh).

Electricity power producers were the biggest consumers, accounting for 69.39% of domestic demand (26.42 TWh). Industries and CNG stations recorded a 54.85% increase in natural gas consumption, while consumption from distribution networks accounted for 21.46% of total demand.