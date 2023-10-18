ECONOMY

Passenger traffic up 9.3% in September

Passenger traffic in Greek airports grew 9.3% in September compared with the same month last year, and 13.9% against September 2019, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a report on Tuesday. 

Air traffic totaled 9,710,481 passengers in September, from 8,881,695 in the same month last year and 8,523,771 in 2019. 

In the nine-month period from January to September, passenger traffic totaled 59,901,542, up 13.7% from the corresponding period in 2022 and 12.1% from 2019. 

The number of scheduled flights (domestic and international) totaled 70,763 in the nine-month period, up from 70,142 in 2022 and 64,906 in 2019, an increase of 0.9% and 9%, respectively.

