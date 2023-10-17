ATHEX: Stock gains wiped out by closing time

The benchmark of the Greek stock market returned at closing on Tuesday to where it had started the week, as all its morning gains were offset, as did the rise recorded on Monday. Only mid-caps managed to remain in the black, on the back of relatively strong growth on Monday. Banks led the decline, which took place amid an even smaller trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,169.79 points, shedding 0.34% from Monday’s 1,173.76 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.31% to end at 2,858.26 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.02%.

The banks index conceded 0.94%, as National dropped 1.83%, Alpha fell 1.27% and Eurobank gave up 0.81%, while Piraeus advanced 0.65%. Lamda Development declined 2.99%, Helleniq Energy parted with 2.75% and Cenergy Holdings eased 2.37%, but EYDAP earned 1.80% and Aegean Airlines improved 1.78%.

In total 42 stocks boasted gains, 53 reported losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63.3 million euros, down from Monday’s €67.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.22% to 127.85 points.